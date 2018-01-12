Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If your New Year’s resolution was to join a gym then check out our guide to 12 establishments in the Kirklees offering everything from day passes to full-year peak usage memberships.

Most range from around £20 to £35 a month.

One of the biggest providers of fitness centres and classes in the area is Kirklees Active Leisure, which has a charge of £17.50 a month for gym use at a single site (Huddersfield Leisure Centre, for example) or £26.95 a month for the use of all facilities, swimming pools and classes at any one of the council’s leisure centres. KAL centres also offer off-peak access to all facilities on a pay-as-you-go basis for £7 a day.

KAL centres include Huddersfield Leisure Centre; John Smiths Stadium Health and Fitness; Lockwood Park Health and Fitness; Deighton Sports Arena; Colne Valley Leisure Centre, Slaithwaite; Dewsbury Sports Centre and Scissett Baths.

There are also a number of private gyms: Pure Fitness in Wellington Mills, Lindley, advertises off-peak monthly membership at £19.95 and peak at £34.95; HD3 Fitness, New Hey Road, charges between £22 to £30 a month (off peak to peak) for an annual contract; The Unit Fitness, Honley has annual memberships from £29.95 to £35.95 a month and offers the possibility of no-contract memberships with a monthly fee; Thongsbridge Tennis and Fitness Club is asking for between £21.80 and £28.95 for annual membership; Cedar Court Hotel’s fitness centre allows one-day passes (£7) as well as membership on application.

When choosing a gym, read the small print as contracts can sometimes be difficult to break. Check to see if membership can be suspended because of illness or other difficulties. And ask for a trial visit to check out the facilities. If you’re more likely to want to attend fitness classes then it’s best to join a centre that offers a wide range. However, if you’re going to be a heavy gym user then a good selection of machines and free weights is more important.

And if more than £300 a year is too much for your pocket then think about investing in a pair of training shoes and taking up running – the cheap and free alternative to going to a gym.