Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Search for event listings in your area

Hands Off HRI Funday Sunday: Everything you need to know about the Greenhead Park festival

Thousands expected for festival to save Huddersfield's A&E — here's our guide to what's on

Enjoying the sunshine in Greenhead Park
Enjoying the sunshine in Greenhead Park

Hospital campaigners are still working hard to keep Huddersfield Royal Infirmary open - and their next event promises fun for all the family!

Hands off HRI's Funday Sunday family event will give people the chance to get involved in the campaign while enjoying live music, dance and martial arts performances, stalls and food and drink.

There's also children's rides, bungee trampolines and charity stalls, including a Hands Off HRI merchandise stall.

The event will raise cash for #HandsOffHRI should they need to go to court to challenge a controversial proposal which will close Huddersfield’s A&E and centralise emergency care at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax. #HandsOffHRI have a top-level lawyer – Yogi Amin of Irwin Mitchell – but legal challenges can cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Here’s everything you need to know about Funday Sunday:

When and where is it?

Funday Sunday will take place on Sunday September 4.

The march will begin at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary at noon, before the festival kicks off at Greenhead Park at 12.30pm.

Huddersfield A&E protest march, St George's Square Huddersfield.

What's the march route?

The march begins at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Acre Street, at noon. It will proceed down New Hey Road, Westbourne Road and Trinity Street into Greenhead Park.

What's on?

There are two stages: a main stage and the park bandstand.

The main stage line-up:

  • 12.30pm - Six Months in Mexico
  • 1.30pm - Days of Riot
  • 2.15pm - Vital Statistix
  • 3pm - The Sellouts
  • 4pm - Superfly
  • 5pm - Storm

  • 6pm - Take That Live

In between bands there will be speeches about saving Huddersfield’s A&E by campaigners from Save Lewisham Hospital and Protect Chorley Hospital.

Also speaking will be Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney, #HandsOffHRI founder Karl Deitch and GP and NHS campaign Dr Jackie Grunsell.

The bandstand line-up:

  • 1.30pm - Linthwaite Brass Band
  • 2.15pm - Mucipups Ukulele Band
  • 3.30pm - Lindley Brass Band
  • 4.15pm - Deadbeat Brass
  • 5pm - Pennine Jazz

Dance and martial arts performances

There will be a demonstration area with dance and martial arts demonstrations from: Babes in the Wood, Colne Valley Black Belt Academy, Dance Emporium, MSA Thai Boxing, Fidget Feet, Team Hanson Community Kickboxing, A2D Cheerleaders and The Cassidy School of Irish Dancing.

Stalls, rides and more

There will be stalls galore selling food from artisan sausages to Caribbean dishes, as well as gifts and #HandsOffHRI merchandise. There will be charity stalls, fairground rides, a climbing wall, zorb balls, bungee trampolines, axe throwing and more.

Is there an admission fee?

No — admission is free!

Any age restrictions?

No. It’s designed to be a family festival.

Where can I park?

There will be disabled parking on Park Drive and next to The Park cafe. Non-disabled parking will be street parking which is limited, so you may be better off using public transport. The park is only a 10-minute walk from Huddersfield town centre.

Today's top stories

VIDEO: Baseball attack in Dewsbury Big Huddersfield car show Disgusting Rastrick robbery Will the weather be hot?
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Two police officers attacked in Halifax after attending incident at a house party

Saltburn Street, Halifax

The man and woman went to Calderdale Royal Hospital with bruises - then went straight back to duty

Previous Articles

Huddersfield A&E consultation results: What we've learned so far

The results are out — here's what we've learned from the Right Care Right Time Right Place consultation report

Related Tags

In The News
Politics
Hands off Huddersfield A&E
Boxing
Organisations
Calderdale Royal Hospital
NHS
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
People
Jason McCartney
Entertainment
Take That
Events
Things-To-Do-Huddersfield
Places
Greenhead Park
Halifax
Lindley
Huddersfield town centre
Linthwaite

Recommended in What's On News

Most Read in What's On

  1. Kirklees Council
    Real Ale Trail: Extra police and security drafted in for August Bank holiday
  2. Things-To-Do-Huddersfield
    August Bank Holiday: Our bumper Huddersfield events and days out guide
  3. Hands off Huddersfield A&E
    Hands Off HRI Funday Sunday: Everything you need to know about the Greenhead Park festival
  4. Crosland Moor
    The Northern Retro Show: Check out some of the cars rolling in for Huddersfield car show
  5. Reading and Leeds Festivals
    Leeds Festival 2016: Travel advice from Highways England as revellers head to Bramham Park

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent