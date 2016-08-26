Hospital campaigners are still working hard to keep Huddersfield Royal Infirmary open - and their next event promises fun for all the family!

Hands off HRI's Funday Sunday family event will give people the chance to get involved in the campaign while enjoying live music, dance and martial arts performances, stalls and food and drink.

There's also children's rides, bungee trampolines and charity stalls, including a Hands Off HRI merchandise stall.

The event will raise cash for #HandsOffHRI should they need to go to court to challenge a controversial proposal which will close Huddersfield’s A&E and centralise emergency care at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax. #HandsOffHRI have a top-level lawyer – Yogi Amin of Irwin Mitchell – but legal challenges can cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Here’s everything you need to know about Funday Sunday:

When and where is it?

Funday Sunday will take place on Sunday September 4.

The march will begin at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary at noon, before the festival kicks off at Greenhead Park at 12.30pm.

Huddersfield A&E protest march, St George's Square Huddersfield.

What's the march route?

The march begins at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Acre Street, at noon. It will proceed down New Hey Road, Westbourne Road and Trinity Street into Greenhead Park.

What's on?

There are two stages: a main stage and the park bandstand.

The main stage line-up:

12.30pm - Six Months in Mexico

1.30pm - Days of Riot

2.15pm - Vital Statistix

3pm - The Sellouts

4pm - Superfly

5pm - Storm

6pm - Take That Live

In between bands there will be speeches about saving Huddersfield’s A&E by campaigners from Save Lewisham Hospital and Protect Chorley Hospital.

Also speaking will be Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney, #HandsOffHRI founder Karl Deitch and GP and NHS campaign Dr Jackie Grunsell.

The bandstand line-up:

1.30pm - Linthwaite Brass Band

2.15pm - Mucipups Ukulele Band

3.30pm - Lindley Brass Band

4.15pm - Deadbeat Brass

5pm - Pennine Jazz

Dance and martial arts performances

There will be a demonstration area with dance and martial arts demonstrations from: Babes in the Wood, Colne Valley Black Belt Academy, Dance Emporium, MSA Thai Boxing, Fidget Feet, Team Hanson Community Kickboxing, A2D Cheerleaders and The Cassidy School of Irish Dancing.

Stalls, rides and more

There will be stalls galore selling food from artisan sausages to Caribbean dishes, as well as gifts and #HandsOffHRI merchandise. There will be charity stalls, fairground rides, a climbing wall, zorb balls, bungee trampolines, axe throwing and more.

Is there an admission fee?

No — admission is free!

Any age restrictions?

No. It’s designed to be a family festival.

Where can I park?

There will be disabled parking on Park Drive and next to The Park cafe. Non-disabled parking will be street parking which is limited, so you may be better off using public transport. The park is only a 10-minute walk from Huddersfield town centre.