Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Happy Halloween Huddersfield! Today little spooks (and big spooks!) dressed up for trick or treating and Halloween parties, or got creative and carved an impressive pumpkin lantern.

You might have also seen some spooky sights around town...

Readers sent some fantastic pictures to us of their little ones all ready for Halloween, from mini-witches to zany zombies and menacing monsters.

Take a look through our Little Horrors gallery:

This Halloween we also delved into Huddersfield's spooky past to find our town's most haunted hostelries.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Read all about the spine-chilling stories behind them — do you dare embark on a Haunted Huddersfield pub crawl? Watch the video above to see how we ranked them, from perfectly tame to wet-your-pants terrifying!

And if you're really brave, you can also learn more about Huddersfield's spookiest places, featuring headless hosts, spectres on horseback and even a poltergeist.

The Hands Off HRI group organised a zombie slouch to raise awareness of their fight to save Huddersfield's A&E at the weekend:

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Did you spot the 'undead' Last of the Summer Wine characters?

You're a talented bunch in Huddersfield —as these fantastic pictures of your Halloween pumpkins prove!

We asked you to send us pictures of your best Halloween creations and you didn't disappoint.

Take a look at the brilliant lanterns:

Feeling inspired by the brilliant designs? If you want to have a go at carving your own pumpkin lantern, follow our step-by-step video guide.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Happy Halloween from all of us at the Examiner!