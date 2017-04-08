Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hebden Bridge is to have a new market ever Saturday.

The first one will be on Saturday, April 15 and will sell crafts and ‘artisan’ items.

This follows changes to the town’s Thursday market.

The new, improved Hebden Bridge market opens on Thursday, April 13 in its new location of Lees Yard on the edge of St George’s Square.

Residents and businesses have had a long-standing aspiration to see the market move from its current location on the Valley Road car park to this new site.

Work has been taking place over the last 10 weeks to prepare the site for the market. Alterations have been made to the current layout and include a new preparation unit for traders, storage facility for stalls and public toilet.

In addition to the regular Thursday market, the second hand market which usually runs on a Wednesday will move to every Friday, in Lees Yard, from Good Friday.

The Sunday local produce market will continue to run in Lees Yard as usual, but this will now take place every Sunday from this week onwards (Sunday 9 April).

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Clr Barry Collins, said: “I’m delighted that we’re finally at the stage when we can open the Lees Yard site for Hebden Bridge market. The new location is right in the heart of the town making it more visible for visitors to Hebden Bridge.

“It’s also great news that the new site has allowed us to increase the number of markets being held in Hebden Bridge with the introduction of a new Saturday artisan market as well as additional Sunday local produce markets.

“It’s an exciting time for Calderdale markets, and this is another development to improve our markets offer around the borough.”

For more information about markets in Calderdale, visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/markets