This weekend is set to be the busiest of the year when it comes to people booking their holidays ... and here are the airline companies offering cut price tickets.

Thomas Cook is preparing to take more than double the normal number of bookings this weekend and the company has revealed that Turkey is set to return as one of the nation’s favourite holiday locations with inquiries up by nearly a quarter year-on-year since Christmas Day.

For long-haul bookings, Cuba, Mexico and the US are tipped to perform strongly.

Thomas Cook UK managing director Chris Mottershead said: “Going back to work after the extended Christmas break can be tough enough but combined with the stormy weather it’s no wonder Brits want something to look forward to.”

And there certainly are plenty of travel deals to be snapped up.

Manchester Airport passengers can take advantage of offers from airlines including easyJet, Virgin Atlantic and more this month.

Here is a round-up of the flight and holiday deals currently taking place for 2018.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic have launched a January sale with flights starting from £308.

Destinations from Manchester Airport include New York, Las Vegas, Orlando, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

If you’re heading to Disney World this year then you can take advantage of £371 return flights from Manchester, or a city break trip to New York will start from £386 for return flights.

The offers are available until tomorrow (Monday, January 8) but bookings can be made for travel dates throughout 2018.

To find out more and to book go to www.virginatlantic.com .

Easyjet

EasyJet have launched a sale on package holidays.

The budget airline is also offering customers 20% off 250,000 seat fares. This includes flights from Manchester Airport to Berlin, Prague, Munich and Porto.

Destinations include a five-star hotel in Algarve, Portugal, for £215 per person, or a four-star hotel in Costa Blanca for £136 per person.

The easyJet sale is valid for travel between January 31 and July 4.

You can book a holiday at www.easyjet.com/en until January 11.

British Airways

British Airways are currently running a New Year sale on USA, beach and city breaks.

The offers include flights from Manchester Airport to New Orleans from £495, Nashville from £499 and New York from £449.

Meanwhile, city breaks start from £99 on destinations including Venice, Madrid and Paris.

If you’re looking for a long-haul hot spot then Indian Ocean holidays start from £799 in the British Airways sale.

The package holidays are available now from the main page of the British Airways website at www.britishairways.com .

Jet2.com

Jet2.com have teamed up with Topcashback to give customers £25 off holiday bookings.

The budget airline flies regularly from Manchester Airport to plenty of city break spots and hot spots.

Simply sign up to Topcashback www.topcashback.co.uk or log into your existing account if you have one. Click through to the www.jet2.com page to purchase your flight and £26.25 will be added to your cashback account.

TUI

TUI are offering customers £100 off when they spend £1,000 or more using the code SALE100 or £150 off all long-haul holidays when they spend £1,000 or more with the code SALE150 here.

Destinations include Orlando from £731pp, Greek islands from £206pp, Canary Islands from £243pp, Balearic Islands from £242pp and New York from £769pp.

These offers are available for travel until October 2018, including the school holidays.

To find out more and to book go to www.tui.co.uk .

Thomas Cook

Customers can save £300 on bookings when spending £4,000 or more, make savings of £200 when spending £2,000 or save £100 when spending £800.

By using the code BOOKIT during check out on the Thomas Cook website, you’ll be saving some pennies on your summer holiday.

If you are looking to go away off-peak, so not during the summer months then the sale is also available for travel on various dates in 2018.

The sale is now live, with no current end date.

For more information and to book go to www.thomascookairlines.com .