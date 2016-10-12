Login Register
Here's how to add your event to our Bonfire Night 2016 map

There's less than a month to go until November 5 — tell us about your event so we can add it to our guide

Fireworks and crowds at Golcar Cricket Club's Bonfire Night celebration

There's only a month to go until the sky will be filled with explosions of colour, crowds gather around crackling bonfires and youngsters wave sparklers.

Bonfire Night is a great excuse to get wrapped up warm, drink hot chocolate and eat pie and peas - but we want to know where you're going to celebrate this November 5.

Is your pub having a bonfire? Are you headed to a local cricket club or working men's club? Is there a big fireworks display planned down the road?

Perhaps you're organising a big event - either way, we want to hear from you!

Email the details of your Bonfire Night plans to samantha.gildea@trinitymirror.com, or get in touch with us via Facebook, and we'll add you to a map of what's going on across Huddersfield on November 5.

Bonfire Night Guide

Include the date (Bonfire Night is a Saturday this year but events take place throughout the week), time and location of your event and let us know what will be happening on the night, including any admission fees and what refreshments and food will be on offer.

If you've got pictures from last year's festivities, even better - send those too.

We want to collect the details for as many local events as possible - so help us ensure Bonfire Night goes with a bang in Huddersfield!

