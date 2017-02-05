Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield women are being encouraged to sign up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

The charity is urging women of all ages, shapes and sizes to enter Race for Life 5k event at The Leeds Road Sports Complex on 2 July.

And organisers there’s no better time for ladies in Yorkshire to pull on their trainers, get a little more active and join like-minded women committed to the cause.

Harry Hardiker, Cancer Research UK’s Huddersfield event manager, said: “Signing up to take part in Race for Life is a great way for women to set themselves a new and exciting challenge for 2017.

“Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they plan to amble with friends or sprint to the finish line, every step they take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Every day 80 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire & the Humber. That’s why we’re calling on women in Huddersfield to make 2017 a year to remember. Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.