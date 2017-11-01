Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here's a Christmas market with a difference - a Brothers Grimm themed extravaganza inside the ruins of an abbey.

The Leeds Hidden Christmas Market takes place at Kirkstall Abbey from December 14 to 21.

And forget your bog standard mince pies and dreary Christmas carols; there's a whole host of alternative food, drinks and entertainment.

There'll be themed cocktails, stocking fillers, seasonal street food and mulled wine as well as live music from Hyde Park Brass, twisted cabaret, aerial stunts, alternative karaoke and musical bingo.

(Image: Flickr/Paul Tomlin)

With its Grimm based theme expect the dark, the twisted, the outlandish, both in décor and performance.

And if that sounds a bit scary it's toned down during the day to make it family friendly. However if bizarre is your bag the weirdness shifts up a gear for the adult-only evenings.

Show Organiser, Julia Benfield said: "We wanted to bring something different to Leeds this Christmas, prompting people to take a real time out, and enjoy something unique, a different world, where you forget the outside pressures, and get lost in the magic.

"We’ve created a unique environment, both interactive and immersive, mixing shopping with performance, socialising and plenty of Christmas cheer.

"We’ve spent the last year working on introducing interactive elements to the programming, and really want to instill the child like joy of Christmas across people of all backgrounds, beliefs and ages.

"This is about coming together, uniting, and enjoying the festive season."

More details which drip feed the entertainment, tasty treats and Christmas stalls will be released on the Leeds Hidden Christmas Market Facebook page. But in true secret style, the magic will only be fully revealed, once you step through the enchanted book cover, and into the fairy tale... so to speak.

It's a ticket only event so make you get one from here.