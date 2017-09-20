The video will start in 8 Cancel

Players' in-game ratings, which indicate just how good they're judged to be by those who develop the title, have been updated. Highest rated is Aaron Mooy, who is a 77 (out of 100), while Steve Mounie (76), Jonas Lossl (75), Mathias Jorgensen (74) and Laurent Depoitre (74) make up the rest of the top five.

You can get FIFA 18 for just £30 from Zavvi using this cashback offer.

Simply sign up to Quidco here and follow the instructions to buy the game from Zavvi.

You will then receive a £20 cashback bonus within two weeks of your purchase.

Retailers are expected to lower prices closer to launch and Amazon has already lowered the price of the standard version to £49.99 here with free delivery on 26 September.

Tesco is also offering the lower price of £49.99 for the standard version here .

If you use the £5 discount code you can reduce the price to £45. Visit the store here and use code TDX-VPKP at checkout to get the discount.

The FIFA 18 launch date is Friday 29 September but there is a way to sample the game early.

Gamers who sign up for EA Access on XBox One or Origin Access on PC can get 10 hours of play time from Thursday 21 September - a week before launch.

Playstation 4 players will have to wait until 26 September to access the game.