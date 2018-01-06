Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stargazers who don’t know their Orion Nebula from their Great Bear now have the chance to find out more about the sky at night.

Huddersfield Astronomical & Philosophical Society is running a six-week course in astronomy for beginners for people who are fascinated by the stars and planets and would like to learn more.

Society president Robert Williams said experienced amateur astronomers will be on hand to guide participants through the Solar System, our galaxy and beyond.

He said: “Along the way we’ll show you how to navigate around the constellations, recognise what is a planet and why a star is different. We’ll look in detail at the moon and explain why the night sky looks different every season. We will provide an in-depth look at telescopes and other stargazing equipment. We’ll also explain some of the latest news from astronomy research and take you on a journey - in pictures - to some amazing places to go stargazing.”

The course gets under way on Wednesday, February 7, at the society’s clubroom at 4A Railway Street, Huddersfield. Included in the course fee of £90 is a full year’s membership of the society, the loan of a small portable telescope, all course materials and “a lifetime of support from the members of the astronomical society.”

There is no age limit, but children under 16 accompanied by a responsible adult to all sessions.

For more details, go to www.huddersfieldastronomy.org