“Everybody’s talking about Yorkshire.”

That was the comment from Sir Gary Verity in December 2013 – six months before he brought the Tour de France Grand Départ to Yorkshire.

“The Tour de France has never seen anything like Yorkshire before and Yorkshire has never seen anything like the Tour de France.

“You put these two things together and you’ve got the recipe for something to be incredibly exciting and I think people are starting to get the gist of that now.”

The summer of 2014 saw riders arriving in Yorkshire for what Sir Gary described as “the biggest annual sporting event in the world.”

It was the first time the world’s most famous bike race had been in Britain since it visited Kent in 2007. In that time the profile of cycling and the Tour itself had rocketed in the UK.

“Yorkshire’s profile has never been higher and it’s never been higher because the Tour de France is coming here,” added Sir Gary.

“Everybody’s talking about Yorkshire. The Lonely Planet Guide named Yorkshire as one of the top three destinations in the world. I’m absolutely sure that part of the reason that came about is because the Tour de France is coming here. I think people will seize that opportunity to see history being made on the roads of Yorkshire.”

And they did – in their tens of thousands.

Three years ago the first-ever Tour de Yorkshire rode itself into the history books after a momentous three days of racing, which attracted some of the world’s biggest teams and riders. One and a half million people lined the route and TV audiences around the world saw the beauty of the Yorkshire landscape as the new international cycle race was broadcast to more than 150 countries.

The start line in Bridlington provided a picturesque setting for Stage 1. Stage winner Lars Petter Nordhaug of Team Sky felt so welcomed he ecstatically announced it felt like a “home victory” as he crossed the finish line in Scarborough.

Stage 2 saw cyclists start outside Selby Abbey before heading to the finish on the Knavesmire in York. Two Yorkshire riders, Russell Downing and Harry Tanfield, finished in the top 10.

Leeds provided a fitting end. After starting in front of a 20,000-strong crowd outside Wakefield Cathedral, Stage 3 was the toughest but once again Nordhaug powered across the finish line at Roundhay Park to make history as the worthy winner of the first-ever Tour de Yorkshire.