How do you fancy winning a fantastic prize package to help you towards your special day? We have teamed up with The Woodman Inn and an array of wedding suppliers to offer one lucky couple in Huddersfield the chance to win a helping hand towards their dream wedding day worth over £18,000!

Last year, Ali and Craig Waterworth scooped the wedding of their dreams with the Examiner . This year, it could be you.

The helping hand you need towards your big day is waiting for you. Interested? Read on.

How it works

To be in with a chance of winning this unbelievable prize couples will need to collect tokens printed in The Huddersfield Examiner. For every 500 tokens a couple collects they will receive a Golden Envelope, which will be placed into a prize draw.

There is no limit to the number of envelopes you can have in the draw so collect as many tokens as possible to be in with an even bigger chance of winning. For example if you collect 1000 tokens you will receive two Golden Envelopes in the prize draw. Get your friends, family, work colleagues and neighbours to help you in your mission to Win A Wedding!

How to enter

All you need to do is fill out the registration form when it's live on Thursday 23 February . Registration closes on Sunday 12 March 2017 .

- All couples who successfully register will appear in a special Win a Wedding supplement on Saturday 25 March 2017.

- Win a Wedding tokens will be printed every day in The Huddersfield Examiner from Saturday 25 March to Saturday 22 April.

- The Grand Finale prize draw will take place at The Woodman Inn on Thursday 4th May and all couples, friends and family are invited to attend.

- The wedding must take place on Friday 15th September, 2017.

Prizes

The Venue – The Woodman Inn

The iconic 18th century inn is located in a beautiful Yorkshire hamlet and makes a superb backdrop for your wedding pictures. The Woodman Inn is renowned for its good food, excellent service and cosy, intimate setting – what more could you ask for in a wedding venue?

The Woodman Inn boasts an award winning country inn, AA 4* accredited accommodation and a beautifully crafted function space. This year, the lucky couple will be hosting their wedding in the newly launched Thunderbridge Gardens, a beautiful setting in the Huddersfield countryside. The winning couple will receive the full wedding package for up to 80 guests including the wedding breakfast, evening buffet, resident DJ, the bridal suite, the option to reserve all accommodation on the day, plus so much more.

The Bridal Gown – Dotty Taylor Bridal

Dotty Taylor Bridal is an award nominated bridal boutique nestled in the picture perfect town of Holmfirth. Stocking some of the world’s best designers, they are extremely proud to offer wedding dresses by Pronovias, House of Mooshki, Eliza Jane Howell, Katya Katya Shehurina, LouLou bride and Lusan Mandongus.

The lucky bride will win a bridal gown by one of the amazing designers up to the value of £1200 and bridesmaid gowns to the value of £600.

The marquee – BAR EVENTS UK

At BAR Events UK their passion is bringing ideas to life. Each of their events is totally unique as the stunning tepees provide the perfect blank canvas on which to place your own special stamp and create a venue of your dreams. The unique tepee provides a gorgeous setting for your wedding in the countryside. BAR EVENTS UK will provide a giant tepee to seat 80 guests. The tepee will include woven flooring and soft spot lighting, fairy light strands up every other beam, ten rustic wooden trestles with benches, a dance floor, plus festoon lighting and a fire pit & logs outside with extra benches for a beautiful whimsical setting.

Wedding Stationary – Inky Invites

Inky Invites creates bespoke luxury wedding stationery ranging from save the date cards, day & evening invitations through to name cards, table plans and thank you cards. Inky Invites will provide the perfect stationery for your wedding in keeping with your theme and style.

Flowers – Stems Design

Lynne and the team at Stems Design will work with our lucky winning couple to provide a full floristry package to tie in with your wedding theme and style to the value of £700.

Hair & Make up – BB’s Hair and Beauty

BB’s Hair and Beauty will provide the lucky bride with a beauty package to make you look gorgeous on your big day. The prize includes hair and make up, bridal spray tan and a shellac manicure. The mother of the bride and bridesmaid will also be treated to a beauty and hair package to ensure everyone looks their best on the big day.

Photography – John Woods Photography

2017 sees John Woods Photography celebrate 30 years in business. The company works from a portrait studio in Huddersfield’s Byram Arcade. John is qualified with both the Master Photographers Association and The Society of Wedding & Portrait Photographers. He has photographed hundreds of weddings both in this country and in Europe. The prize includes photos of your special day from start to finish capturing all the amazing moments. The lucky couple will also receive a wedding book and pen drive plus access to an online password protected gallery for friends and family to view your pictures.

Terms and conditions apply.