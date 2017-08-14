Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cake queen Nadiya Hussain will be seen meeting a Huddersfield cheesemaker on TV tonight (Mon).

She will tour the factory of Razan Alsous, who founded Yorkshire Dama in Linthwaite.

It’s part of Nadiya’s British Food Adventure which is on BBC Two at 8.30pm.

It will see Nadiya return to Yorkshire, where she lived for 10 years, and meet Razan Alsous, who makes local halloumi.

(Image: 5)

She will learn how they make the cheese and then create a recipe using it.

Razan fled war in her home country of Syria and moved to Huddersfield where she set up the successful cheese-making factory Yorkshire Dama Cheese.

Among other cheeses, her factory produces a range of halloumi cheese made from Yorkshire milk.

Yorkshire Dama Cheese became so popular it outgrew its Colne Valley base and is now made in Sowerby Bridge.