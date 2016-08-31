The world-famous Huddersfield Choral Society is to take part in a massed voices event at the Royal Albert Hall in London later this month.

More than 100 choristers from the 180-year-old choir will join The London Philharmonic Choir, Royal Choral Society and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a performance of Verdi’s masterpiece Requiem.

Around 300 singers in total will take to the stage.

The concert, on September 24, marks a welcome return to the iconic venue for the choral society, which used to stage an annual festive performance of Handel’s Messiah at the hall.

It’s hoped that it will be the first of many such engagements in the capital.

As Jeremy Garside, general secretary of the society, says: “We would like to do more work in London.

“It’s part of our strategy for the future.

“While Huddersfield Choral Society has a good name, it’s important for us not to stand on our laurels, and to push the society forward.”

With a new chorus director, Greg Botsleer, now in place and an ambitious programme for the year ahead, the society is keen to build on its reputation.

In 2017 it will be making an historic trans-Atlantic trip to play in Toronto and is also booked to take part in the Cheltenham Music Festival.

However, closer to home, the society opens its season of concerts at Huddersfield Town Hall with a subscribers’ concert on Friday, October 21.

The society is currently recruiting new choristers – anyone interested in auditioning should visit www.huddersfieldchoral.com for details.