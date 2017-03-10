The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Giants stars joined staff and shoppers at a Huddersfield store for fundraising fun.

Staff at TK Maxx at Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Road, are holding a whole host of events in a bid to raise a least £3,500 for Comic Relief. So far, they have raised about £1,300 with events including bean baths, a sponsored haircut and by asking for donations from shoppers at the tills. Events planned for the coming weekend include leg waxing sessions.

Giants players Eorl Crabtree, Michael Lawrence and Jake Mano dropped by to help promote the fundraising.

Customers were also invited to guess the number of balloons crammed into a Toyota Aygo, loaned by Clive Mattimoe, principal at car dealership RRG Toyota Huddersfield, based at Leeds Road.