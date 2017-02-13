Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

T-shirts featuring heavy metal bands including Slayer and Black Sabbath are on sale at Primark - and Huddersfield metal fans are not impressed.

The latest garments to be added to the budget clothing store’s collection include deliberately faded and worn t-shirts featuring heavy metal legends Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden.

And things have taken a heavier turn with a t-shirt that depicts the cover of trash metal legends Slayer’s 1994 ‘Divine Intervention’ album.

It features charmingly titled tracks such as ‘Killing Fields’ and ‘Serenity in Murder’.

High street stores have been stocking rock t-shirts for more than a decade, most famously that of 1970s punk band The Ramones.

Ironically, they are often bought by customers who haven’t knowingly heard the bands displayed across their chests.

It’s something that irritates Ol Drake, the former lead guitarist of Huddersfield thrash revivalists Evile.

Ol, originally from Meltham, said: “It’s horrible to see people wearing stuff that they have no idea about. You see people wearing Ramones tops and they haven’t got a clue who they are.

“I doubt most of them will know who Slayer are and if they heard them I doubt they’d want to wear it again!”