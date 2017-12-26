Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New Year's Eve is the biggest party night of the year and there are plenty of big parties in and around Huddersfield to help you see in 2018 with a bang.

From club nights that continue into the small hours to mellower family friendly affairs there's sure to be something for anyone planning to the leave the house on December 31.

All the big clubs have something planned for the big night and there are alternative options for people who want something a bit different different without having to trek to Leeds or Manchester and spend all December's wages on a taxi back.

The big parties

Camel Club

Camel Club hasn't got a name for its NYE night other than 'New Year's Eve' but there will be DJs in two rooms playing dance floor bangers from 1990 to the present. And it's a late one... or a very early one.

When? 10pm to 6am

Where? Byram Yard, off John William Street

Cost? £5 before 12am, £7 after. Students and members get a couple of quid off.

Tokyo

Tokyo will be hosting a 'Black and Gold Ball' with DJ Alex Ross. There'll be DJs playing different styles in three rooms from commercial house and R n B to hip hop, indie, soul, chart and cheese. The night includes a champagne reception and midnight cash balloon drop.

More details and tickets here.

When? 10pm to 4.30am

Where? Queen Street

Cost? Early bird tickets are £6

Voda White

Voda White presents Big People Affair with DJs playing dancehall, reggae, soul and soca.

Tickets are available from Skiddle.

When? 10pm until late

Where? 22 Albion Street

Cost? £7

53° North

A proper old-skool clubbers' night with Cream Classics and a DJ set from Haçienda survivors K-Klass.

More details here.

When? 8pm to 3am

Where? Dean Clough Mills, Halifax

Cost? £16.75

Something a bit different

Venue: 73

The venue formerly known as The Ritz hosts what it's best known for - a night of Northern Soul and Motown.

When? 7.30pm until late

Where? 73 Bradford Road, Brighouse

Cost? £12

Family friendly affairs

Piece Hall

(Image: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography)

Halifax Piece Hall hosts the ultimate family-friendly New Year's Eve party this year.

The 18th century courtyard, which reopened in August following a £19m refurbishment, opens at 7.30pm on New Year's Eve with an array of entertainment to amuse people of all ages.

Highlights include a lavishly decorated Dutch-style speigeltent, a Danish-inspired 'hygge' teepee and live music from legendary brass combo The Haggis Horns.

When? 7.30pm to 1.30am

Where? Halifax Piece Hall, Black Ledge

Cost? £25

Grill [54] at Cedar Court Hotel

It's £75 but it includes a champagne reception, four-course meal, live music from a Rat Pack tribute plus a disco until late.

More details and tickets here.

When? 7pm to 1am

Where? Lindley Moor Road, Ainley Top

Cost? £74.95