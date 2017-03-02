Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular annual event for Huddersfield’s food growers is returning this weekend.

The Huddersfield Potato Day sells 30 different varieties of seed potato, ideal for home gardeners and allotment holders.

The free event is organised by Growing Newsome, a community of local food growers, and supported by the West Yorkshire Organic Group.

“This is one of our most popular events of the year, as food growers from Newsome and further afield gather to get ready for Spring,” said Growing Newsome co-ordinator Diane Sims.

“We’re also busy getting our community allotment organised for the growing season ahead, and visitors to the event can find out more about getting involved with our local growing activities.”

When is it?

It will take place on Saturday, March 4 from 10am to 1pm

Where is it?

Newsome Scout Hall, Newsome Road South, Berry Brow, HD4 6JJ

What's on offer?

Different types of heritage seed potato, blight-resistant ‘Sarpo’ potatoes and more unusual varieties such as Pink Gypsy, Salad Blue, Highland Burgundy Red and Shetland Black.

Anything else?

Starter packs of peas and beans seeds that are perfect for growing in small spaces are also up for grabs.

Vegetables, preserves and a two-course lunch will also be on sale.