The clocks went back in more ways than one on Sunday when dozens of classic vehicles took part in Huddersfield Transport Group Halloween Vintage Transport Run.

Organiser Mel Munday said: “We always hold this event on the day the clocks go back so visitors get an extra hour in bed and the chance to come and admire all these vehicles from yesteryear.”

As is tradition the vehicles – including American trucks, articulated lorries, wagons and some cars – parked up in Great Northern Street in the morning for visitors to have a close up look around.

Then in the afternoon they set off in convoy heading up Manchester Road to the Carriage House on the moors above Marsden.

Mel, who has been helping organise the event for more than 15 years, added: “There were around 50 vehicles which were a good cross section of the classic range.

“There were a couple of rarities, two buses which had originally been double deckers and then turned into single deckers, which are always a striking sight.

“Because the event finishes up at Marsden we are always fortunate in receiving entries from both sides of the Pennines. Many of the vehicles are in immaculate condition.”