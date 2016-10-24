Huddersfield's best Halloween pumpkins: Send us your pictures!

When it comes to pumpkin carving, Huddersfield’s delivered some terrific Halloween designs.

As well as traditional spooky grins beaming out, we’ve had witches, spiders, spooky faces and even Minions carved into Halloween pumpkins over the past few years.

Huddersfield, we want to see your pumpkin prodigies again this year as we search for the town’s most terrifying (and terrific!) pumpkins.

If you’re a dab hand at carving (or know someone who is!) send us a snap and we’ll add it to our Halloween pumpkin gallery.

Email your pictures to Samantha.Gildea@trinitymirror.com, including your name and where you’re from.

If there are any people in the picture with the pumpkin, we will need their full names in order to use the picture.

By submitting a photograph, you are giving your consent for the picture to be used on Examiner.co.uk, in the print edition and on our social media.

So get carving — we can’t wait to see your Halloween creations!