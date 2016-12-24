Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas jumpers have become so huge they've even got their own special day.

And it seems folk in Huddersfield don't need much of an excuse to don some festive threads!

Christmas Jumper Day was set up in 2012 as a fundraising day for Save The Children, encouraging people to 'make the world better with a sweater' and raise money for the children's charity at Christmas .

We've received some fabulous pictures of people in their festive finest this year - take a look at our gallery below:

Want to be added to our gallery?

Email your pictures to Samantha.Gildea@trinitymirror.com.

Send in pictures of your kids, your mates or just yourself rocking a festive jumper and help spread some Christmas cheer.