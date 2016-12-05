Twinking lights and colourful festive Christmas trees are appearing in the windows of homes across Huddersfield.
We asked you to send us pictures of your pretty trees all ready for Christmas and you didn't disappoint.
From towering trees to minature masterpieces, both real and arteficial, some of you have gone to town making your Christmas trees perfect.
Reader Jonathan Farrar's said his Christmas tree takes more than SIX HOURS to put up, with more than 200 candle lights individually clipped onto branches.
And Heather Norton has put up her decorations — but now has to guard them from her mischievous kitten!
And Mirfield fundraiser Derek Highe wowed his neighbours at his very own Christmas lights switch-on this weekend.
Derek's amazing displays have raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity over the years - and this year, for the first time, he's programmed a 10-minute light show with his festive lights.