Jet2 is giving away one free flight every fifteen seconds as part of a week-long competition.

The holiday firm is challenging travellers to correctly name destinations from around the world in its biggest ever flight giveaway.

People are invited to visit the Jet 2 website to play ‘Name That Destination’ — where entrants view ten images of various Jet2.com and Jet2holidays destinations.

To be in with a chance of winning, competitors need to correctly identify and name all ten, with 20,000 return flights up for grabs.

The competition, which runs until Friday, will also give away ten 5* Jet2holidays breaks, released on the final day of the competition.

People can enter daily between 7am and 9pm and a free flight will be won every fifteen seconds.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are giving away 20,000 return flights across all 58 of our fantastic sun, ski and city destinations from all nine of our UK bases. We hope that people enjoy the quiz, and get to not only learn about our great destinations but actually experience them too, by winning one of the 20,000 return flights!”

To enter the competition and play ‘Name That Destination, visit the dedicated website.

Read the terms and conditions here.