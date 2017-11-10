The video will start in 8 Cancel

The new John Lewis Christmas advert for 2017 has arrived and it's both scary and cute.

This year's two-minute offering features Moz the Monster who lives under little boy Joe's bed.

Moz roars, snores and even farts keeping the boy - played by identical twins, named only as seven-year-olds Ethan and Tobias - up at night but as it's a John Lewis Christmas advert there is a very happy ending.

It's directed by award-winning Frenchman Michel Gondry and apparently it took 11 months to write and produce, reports the Mirror.

The soundtrack to the ad comes from Manchester band Elbow in the form of a tender cover of the Beatles' Golden Slumbers.

(Image: PA)

The ad makes its official TV debut at 9.30pm tonight in a commercial break during Channel 4's Gogglebox.

Craig Inglis, John Lewis customer director, said: “This year’s Christmas campaign brings to life the power of children’s imaginations and the joy of great friendships.

"Moz and Joe’s story is magical and heartwarming and I’m sure it will be loved by all of our customers, young and old.”

If Moz tugs at the heartstrings of you and your kids you can buy Moz spin-off merchandise including £20 cuddly toys, £15 globe night lights, £14 Moz slippers and a story book for £8.99.

Since 2011 John Lewis has been making must-see Christmas adverts including The Bear and the Hare (2013), Monty the Penguin (2014) and Buster the Boxer (2016).