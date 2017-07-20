Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An online retailer selling nursery products is creating jobs in Kirklees.

Kiddies Kingdom, which sells items ranging from pushchairs and car seats to high chairs, baby baths and toys, will officially open a 9,000sq ft showroom on Sunday, July 30, at Machells Mill, Foundry Street, Dewsbury.

The showroom has provided five new jobs at Kiddies Kingdom, but the company said it would look to create five more positions over the next year.

Features at the showroom include a “personal shopper” consultation for every customer, a “Baby Wish List” service for friends and family to buy a gift for a new baby, an in-store embroidery service to personalise items such as bibs, blankets and hats and even a full-sized car so that parents can practice fitting their chosen car seat.