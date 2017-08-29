Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Kooks have announced some of their biggest shows to date for 2017.

The indie group will perform at Wembley Arena on December 2 as part of the arena tour.

They will follow their 'Best Of' shows which kick off this May in support of their greatest hits album.

It features tracks including 'Naive' and 'Shine On' which were big hits in the noughties.

The Kooks gained success in 2006 with their five times platinum selling debut album and its number one follow-up.

They went on to receive BRIT nominations and perform at some of the biggest festivals in the world including Glastonbury.

Their arena tour kicks off in November in Leeds before finishing up at Wembley Arena.

The group have stressed that their greatest hits album and coinciding tour are not a signal of the end for The Kooks as they have also teased new material with 'Broken Vow' and 'Be Who You Are' which are expected to be included in the setlist.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets are on sale now

Where can I buy tickets?

You can get them from Ticketmaster here .

