Taken up running and looking for a challenge?

There’s a long – and hopefully not too hot – summer of running events in Yorkshire and the North, offering everything from a 2k fun run to a full-blown triathlon.

Our guide lists 13 races, from now until October 2017. All are within an hour’s drive of Huddersfield (with the exception of the Great North Run) and some are aimed at children. Enlist now and get into training.

Sunday, July 2

Jack and Paul’s Fun Run, Penistone

(Photo: facebook/Jack and Paul's fun Run)

This event, staged in memory of two young boys, Jack and Paul Sykes, who died in a house fire back in 2014, raises money for Heads Together (Barnsley) – a charity set up to help families in the area who have suffered a serious loss or trauma. It’s a 2k route for children and young people, starting at 10.30am from Penistone Bowling Club.

Click here to enter.

Sunday, July 9

Leeds 10K

(Photo: Run For All)

The 11th annual race through the city, and Jane Tomlinson’s legacy run, starts at 9.30am. Entry is £20. Jane raised £1.85m while terminally ill with cancer and founded the event that now attracts thousands of supporters. Open to age 15 and over.

Click here to enter.

Wednesday, July 12

Newmillerdam Quacky Trail Race, Wakefield

(Photo: Jon Pinder/Flickr)

A 5k evening fun run around the scenic woodland trails of Newmillerdam Park and in association with the annual Newmillerdam Duck Race. Open to age 16 and over, entry £10. The race starts at 7pm.

Click here to enter.

Sunday, July 16

Holmfirth Junior Triathlon, Salendine Nook High School

This annual Holmfirth Harriers event involves a pool swim and grass bike ride and run and is open to youngsters aged between eight and 16. The first race starts at 1pm.

Click here to enter.

The Black Sheep Brewery 6 Hour Challenge, Masham

There’s a bottle of beer and barbecue waiting at the end of this event. Participants, who must be 18 or over, can run as far as they want within the six-hour cut-off. The course takes in undulating countryside and in order to get a medal runners need to complete at least one loop.

Click here to enter.

Wednesday, August 16

Cannon Hall Dash, Cawthorne

An evening trail race in the scenic grounds of Cannon Hall, covering either 5, 10 or 15 miles. Starting time 6pm; age 17 and over.

Click here to enter.

Monday, August 28

Denby Dash, Denby Dale

This Bank Holiday event organised by Denby Village Conservation Group for all the family has a five-mile senior race and one and two-mile races for children aged from six. Registration starts at 9.30am.

Click here to enter.

Sunday, September 3

Harrogate Triathlon

For both experienced and new tri-athletes, this event takes place at Ashville College and involves a pool swim, 12k bike ride (double that for sprint athletes) and run around the periphery of the college.

Click here to enter.

Wetherby Run 10K

A warm-up for the Great North Run a week later, this Wetherby Runners AC race takes place at Wetherby Racecourse and is in its 12th year.

Click here to enter.

Holmfirth Junior Duathlon

Brooksbank Cycle Track in Elland is the venue for this closed circuit bike ride and grass run aimed at 8 to 16-year-olds. Organised by Holmfirth Harriers, it starts at 1pm.

Click here to enter.

Sunday, September 10

Great North Run, Newcastle

The world’s biggest half marathon and an aspirational race for many novice runners. It kicks off at 10.40am and wends its way across the Tyne bridge, through Gateshead and on to South Shields. No late registration is possible.

Click here to enter.

Sunday, October 8

Plusnet Yorkshire 10 Mile

Starting and finishing at the University of York, this race is part of the Plusnet Yorkshire Marathon Festival. Around 2,000 runners are expected to compete in the largely flat and fast race. Starters orders at 10.15am.

Click here to enter.

Saturday, October 14

Northern Jumble, Huddersfield Narrow Canal

Choose from 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon or ultra (32 miles) for this flat race along the Huddersfield Narrow Canal from Slaithwaite and back again. Event starts at 10am and the entry fee is £10.

Click here to enter.