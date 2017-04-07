Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds Bradford Airport is to rapidly expand in the coming years ... and hopefully will get its own train station and a better road.

The airport’s masterplan called ‘Route to 2030’ has been confirmed and will show how the airport will grow and develop to carry a projected 7m passengers a year by 2030, double the current figure.

The airport currently provides flights to 75 direct destinations across 23 countries. In the last 12 months, a record 3.6m passengers have flown through the airport.

The expansion will create extra jobs.

The plans main points include:

Support for a new road link around the airport between the A658 and A65 with a spur to the airport

Support for an airport Parkway station on the Harrogate-Leeds railway line

Creation of an ‘Economic Hub,’ with three key components: Airport Village, Air Innovation Park and Air Freight Park – creating further jobs. Further economic analysis is taking place to establish demand for new industrial and office space to establish LBA as an employment hub as well as a transport hub

Expansion of aircraft stands, boarding gates and new taxiways

Further development of the terminal building, including extra seating and enhanced retail/food and beverage options in the departure lounge.

New monitoring equipment and working closely with airline partners to reduce any potential impact on the environment.

John Parkin, Chief Executive at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “Our vision is to be an outstanding airport, connecting Yorkshire with the world and this document is central to how we will deliver that.”

Development has taken place at LBA over the winter in preparation for summer, including the installation of a glass frontage to the terminal building and bag drop facilities in check-in hall A.

Further work to improve facilities ahead of the summer is being completed at present, including adding an extra security lane and preparing for a first floor extension which will add further seats to the departure lounge.