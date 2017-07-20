Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lidl has launched its back to school range and it's available to buy in store now.

Last year was the first time the supermarket released a uniform range and it proved to be very popular with customers - selling out within one week.

Parents can pick up a whole school uniform for just £3.75. This includes a skirt or trousers, two pack polo shirts and a sweatshirt.

The full range is made up of 26 items including sportswear for P.E, leather footwear and parka coats.

Lidl's collection isn't limited to clothing either, it also includes stationery and lunch boxes as well as school bags and water bottles.

The uniforms are easy-to-iron and tumble dryer friendly, so will last the wear and tear of the school year.

Items are available while stocks last. View the full range here .

Last week the supermarket launched its summer beach collection, with giant inflatable flamingo and swan lilos for £14.99.

The floats proved to be very popular with customers and have now sold out.