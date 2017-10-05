Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield filmmaking duo Ryan Simons and Jamie Cymbal have taken a local urban legend of a witch, a curse and a demon as the basis of their latest independent horror movie.

After cutting their teeth on Seizure, which has been a hit in the United States and Canada, Ryan and Jamie - aka Quickfoot Productions - attracted TV favourites Darren Day and Liam (Emmerdale) Fox to star in Demon Eye along with newcomers Kate James and Ellie Goffe, who recently finished making the action/comedy Gun Shy in Chile with Antonio Banderas.

They’re now coming to the end of an intense three-week shoot and say the new film provides all the requisite jumps and jolts.

“When we finished Seizure our original idea was to do a comedy horror called Bite Me until we realised it was a tough sell,” says Jamie, of Golcar.

“Movies in that genre go up against the big studios. So we went back to doing another straight horror film.”

Demon Eye is a psychological horror story inspired by an 1850s Saddleworth tale of a girl who was burned at the stake for being a witch. It also incorporates the mythical creature known as Padfoot, Black Shuck or Guytrash, a spectral beast that stalks the murky night.

Jamie explains: “Before she was burned the girl cursed this amulet, called the demon eye. You can whisper anything you like into it and it will bring it to you. The downside is that you get haunted by this girl until you take your own life.

“Ryan is the writer. We came up with the storyline and then he went off and put it together. We wanted to do a bit of a vampire thing - that theme allowed us to do the comedy element. We wrote a few treatments and for some reason we turned it round to this.”

Demon Eye has been shot in Huddersfield, on Saddleworth, in Eccles near Manchester and in Leeds at a private home used as a haunted house. “The owner moved his family out for two weeks and moved us in! It’s very eerie, but perfect.”

The production of Demon Eye, with its cast of 10 and 15-strong crew, has cost £60,000 - three times the budget of its predecessor. It has also benefited from its makers’ experiences on Seizure, which secured a DVD release across North America that covered its costs and allowed Ryan, from Thongsbridge, and Jamie to fund the follow-up.

“What we learned from the last film is that we went too heavy on the story,” reveals Jamie.

“You have to keep the storyline thin and go for the scares. That’s what we have tried to do with this one, really.

“Making Seizure was a major learning curve. It opened us up to everything. We had an idea of how Demon Eye would work. We are dealing with a hell of a lot of people because this new film is on a wider scale.”