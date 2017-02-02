Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Piggies need love too ... even on February 14.

Cuddly pot-bellied porkers George and Day’z can often be seen snuggling up together at Scissett-based sanctuary Pigs in the Woods.

Now owner Jaclyn Haggata, who has rescued nine pigs and keeps a 10th animal at home, is asking romantic couples to consider an unusual Valentine’s Day gift: adopting a pig for a year.

For £20 members of the public can personally pick a particular porcine pal. They can choose from Savvi, Raph, Daisy, Beth, Betty, Jen Jen, Tom Tom, Kate, and George and Day’z – the centre’s resident ‘Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’.

Proceeds from the adoption scheme will go towards building shelters and fencing to keep the pigs safe and warm at their home in Highbridge Wood. Adopters will receive a certificate, a personalised Valentine’s card and an open invitation to visit and care for their pig for 12 months.

Jaclyn, from Skelmanthorpe, said loved-up George and Day’z will celebrate February 14 with some apples and “a romantic root around the woods.”

The adorable duo have been inseparable since they met.

Jaclyn said: “Instead of flowers or chocolates why not match a pig as a unique gift for your special person to adopt? George and Day’z love to snuggle up together so if we can raise enough money to build them and their friends a new home it would be wonderful.”

For more information visit the Pigs in the Woods Facebook page.