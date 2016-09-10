Meet alien abductee Travis Walton, special guest at the International UFO Truth Magazine conference

Whether you’re a believer or not, Travis Walton’s lifelong quest to prove he was abducted by aliens more than 30 years ago is fascinating.

Travis, who is the special guest speaker at today’s International UFO Truth Magazine Conference at Holmfirth Picturedrome, believes he was taken aboard an alien craft while at work as a logger in Arizona in 1975.

He believes he was injured in an energy blast from the craft - then taken aboard, where alien beings saved his life.

Travis’s account is that he was riding in a truck with six other loggers in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest when they came across a saucer-shaped object hovering over the ground more than 100ft away, making a high-pitched buzz.

He says he got out of the truck and went towards the craft when a beam of light suddenly appeared from it and knocked him to the ground. The other six men were frightened and drove away.

Travis says he awoke on the craft where he encountered what is known as ‘greys’, and other aliens with a human appearance.

The 1993 film Fire in the Sky is based on Travis Walton's experiences

He said: “I was kept aboard for five days and my crewmates were accused of murdering me. They were given lie detector tests and they all passed.

“It was a very traumatic experience. A lot of what happened during those five days is blocked from my memory. At least some of the time I was in a coma.

“I believe I was injured by an energy blast from the craft and they took me on board to revive me.

“The blast threw me to the floor like a sack of meat. My coworkers thought it had killed me. And they were worried they were next.

“On board I encountered two types of beings - some which are now called greys, and some human-looking individuals. I took them to be some earth-based agency coming to intervene in the abduction.”

Travis says over the years he has met hundreds of sceptics determined to disprove his story - but he says he’s passed psychiatric tests and lie detector tests - and has a raft of evidence to prove his experience is true.

He says trees near the crash site doubled in growth rate over the next 15 years, mirroring the growth of trees at nuclear blast site Chernobyl.

And he says he has never once been ill since the experience.

For years he was terrified by his experiences - but now believes the aliens wanted to save him.

He says: “It was more of an ambulance call. The nearest hospital was a mile away. Rather than leaving me on the floor as galactic roadkill, I was taken on board and revived.

“I’ve come to understand the experience was not as malevolent as I thought at first. They saved my life.”