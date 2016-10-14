Fans of TV hits Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax can meet the writer behind the drama at a special event.

Award-winning writer and director Sally Wainwright will take centre stage at the University of Huddersfield to discuss her life, her work and her future projects.

The event, titled Sally Wainwright in Conversation, is free and open to the public, who can reserve seats — which are booking up fast.

The Huddersfield-born writer first found fame after winning the 2009 Writer of the Year Award for her hard-hitting drama Unforgiven. Since then both Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax have won BAFTA awards for best series.

Her latest project, which she has written and directed, is a two-hour drama special to be televised on BBC One at Christmas entitled To Walk Invisible: The Brontë Sisters. The two-hour production dramatises the turbulent relationship the three sisters, Charlotte, Emily and Anne, had with their brother Branwell, and the audience will be shown a sneak preview at the event.

This year Sally was awarded an Honorary Doctorate at the university for services to television drama and the TV industry in Yorkshire.

Brought up in Sowerby Bridge, she is known for using the landscapes and dialect of the region in her work.

Sally Wainwright in Conversation will take place on Wednesday November 9 at 7pm, at the University of Huddersfield. Places can be booked online at http://bit.ly/2e2W7pB .