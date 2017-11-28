The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This could be one of the bestselling rings this year - a £33 ring that looks similar to the diamond number Prince Harry gave to his fiancée Meghan Markle.

But you don't need to be a prince (or princess) to afford it as it costs commoner friendly £33.

The ring from Argos doesn't feature the near-pure gold of the ring Prince Harry personally designed for his bride-to-be.

Nor does it have the same middle diamond from Botswana nor two smaller stones from Diana's collection.

(Image: Argos)

But it is made from 18ct gold plated silver and it features three similar looking stones made from cubic zirconiam, reports Wales Online .

So from a distance who can tell?

Perhaps Meghan herself might snap up one as a spare.

Argos is also selling a posher version of the ring for £149.

(Image: Argos)

In case you wondered 'trilogy rings', like Miss Markle's, have become increasingly popular due to the significance of the three stones.

Meant to either symbolise friendship, love, and fidelity, or the past, present, and future, trilogy rings are both sentimental and beautiful.

To browse other engagement jewellery from Argos visit their website .