Mobile phones will be banned at comedian Chris Rock's Leeds First Direct Arena show.
Fans hoping to buy tickets for the Leeds date in January 2018 - part of Rock's first UK tour in ten years - have been warned that they will be to lock away all phones and smart watches in special 'Yondr' pouches.
People can keep the pouches with them throughout the gig but they can only be unlocked at designated stations on the arena concourse.
Anyone caught with their phone not in a locked pouch will be immediately kicked out of the venue.
The ban, common in the US, was at the personal request of Chris Rock - and Yondr says 'phone free zones' prevent distractions at live events and give performers 'authenticity and privacy'.
Rock's return to the UK will see his Total Blackout tour visit Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow, Birmingham and London.
The same ban will be in place at all of the tour venues.
Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on Friday. To book, visit ticket partner Eventim .