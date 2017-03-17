Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Your first Mother's Day is an event to look forward to.

But if you're the person responsible for buying the gifts it can be a little daunting because you really don't want to get it wrong.

Whether you're choosing for your partner - your friend, or someone in your family - picking the perfect item can be overwhelming when the shops have so much to choose from.

To help you with your decision we've selected some Mother's Day gifts on the market - there's a good mixture of quirky, cute and traditional items.

Personalised framed portrait, £19 personalisedgiftshop.co.uk

Choose a collection of colours and characters to make your own personalised family portrait . If you have pets you add them to the frame as well as grandparents and of course your newborn bundle of joy.

There are different styles and poses for the different outlines so that you can create a family portrait that suits your style.

If you order before 3pm you can get next day delivery. Choose either A4 or A3 picture size - frames available in black and white.

Personalised Happy 1st Mother's Day baby grow, £10.75, notonthehighstreet.com

This adorable baby grow is a wonderful and thoughtful present for new mums.

Your order can be sent directly to the lucky person you are giving it to, you are also able to add on a gift sticker with your personalised message.

You have the option to choose a long sleeved or a short sleeved bodysuit. You can also pick from either a pink or blue themed design and add on a matching bib and hat.

Birthstone jewellery, earring £39.99

Whether it's her birth stone or her baby's she is sure to love this gift. And there's plenty of things to choose from whether it is a necklace, ring, bracelet or earrings you're bound to find the perfect piece.

H Samuels has a huge range of birthstone jewellery and if you don't know what her stone is the website tells you by month.

These gold drop earrings are made using a garnet gem - the stone for January. They are pretty and elegant and will add the perfect finishing touch to every outfit.

Cinema light box, £7.99 B&M

Add a modern and fun touch to your interiors with this on-trend and cinema light box. You can customise and change the text on the display to put any message you would like. The LED strip light box is battery operated, you will need 6 AA batteries, which are not included.

Unfortunately you can't order online from B&M but you can check if your nearest store has the item in stock.

Pick-Me-Up gift set, £12 Hotel Chocolat

If mum is a chocaholic this pick-me-up goody bag from Hotel Chocolat will go down a treat.

Filled with a rocky road slab, brownie selector, salted caramel puddles and a duo of Eton mess and pecan praline, it all tastes so good you'll be asking (begging) her to share.

If she has an allergy to nuts, an intolerance to gluten or wheat or she is a vegan this gift set will not be suitable.

Scrabble letter buckets, £5.95 - £9.95, John Lewis

Get mums who love to garden a little accessory for their lawn with these cute Scrabble-style buckets which spell out 'mum'.

There's three different sizes to choose from (small is £5.95, medium is £7.95, large is £9.95) and they're all watertight and ready to be potted.

All the buckets are cream with a distressed shabby-chic finish and a cream handle with a black rim.

The Vintage Cosmetic Company 'Girls Night' tin, £27.50, Debenhams

A perfect combination of carefully selected pamper treats which are ideal for relaxing and having some much needed 'me time'.

The tin contains everything you need to make your face, nails and brows look fabulous. Includes 6 pamper treats to keep your face, nails and brows looking gorgeous.

If you have a Debenhams card you can earn up to 821 points when buying this item.