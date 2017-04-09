Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hit TV dating show Naked Attraction is seeking more singletons for its second series - and the casting team is inviting hardy Yorkshire folk to apply.

The Channel 4 programme, dubbed “the world’s most daring dating show”, returns to screens later this year. London-based production company Studio Lambert - makers of Gogglebox, Four in a Bed and Tattoo Fixer - is looking for any ‘body’ brave enough to bare all for love.

Said a producer: “We are celebrating every aspect of the human form. No bum is too big, no feet are too small. We will take them all!”

The team is currently scouring the country for the UK’s most courageous singles. Participants should be over 18; other than that there is no limit on who can apply – any size, any gender, any age – but they must be willing to “dare to bare”.

Some castings have already been held and more are planned. Auditions are by invitation only.

Anyone interested can click here to apply.