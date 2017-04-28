Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Naturists from across the UK are set to flock to a village near Doncaster next month for a week of fun.

Nudestock 8 will feature activities such as naked barbecues, body painting and yoga. It will take place in Wroot, North Lincolnshire, from May 26 to June 2 and it will be the eighth consecutive year that the event has been held at Candy Farm.

The festival is one of the UK’s flagship nudist gatherings and visitors will also be able to enjoy live music, massage, an It’s A Knockout style games event as well as coffee mornings, bingo and quizzes.

The festival was created by long-time naturists Colin and Carol Wood and daughter Angie Cox at the family’s remote dairy farm.

Day tickets are £6 per vehicle of up to five persons.

Dogs with well-behaved owners are welcome! Dogs should be kept on short leads at all times when outside.