Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re looking to get your New Year exercise regime off to a flying start then you can ... quite literally.

New in-air exercise classes called aerial conditioning have been launched by husband and wife team Cameron and Hannah Shaw at Primal Eden gym at Wheatley Park Mirfield.

And before you have visions of running off with Cirque du Soleil the focus is on conditioning rather than performance to improve people’s fitness.

Cameron said: “In this class we will condition the body to create strength and flexibility.

“We will use a combination of aerial equipment, weights and flexibility training to give you the well rounded physique you need to perform and prevent injuries, giving you longevity to keep you doing what you love longer.”

Personal trainer Cameron is one of a handful of fitness experts in the country trained to deliver calisthenics that trains for strength and flexibility via pushing, pulling, lunging and lifting movements using little to no equipment.

He explains: “This class is an all over body conditioning session that targets the muscles you need to strengthen to get really good at aerial gymnastics. This will help improve your upper body strength, core strength and endurance.

“I would recommend this class to anyone attending our existing pole and aerial classes to help add strength and flexibility to your moves and to help you climb up that ladder quicker. You can even join in if you’ve never attended any of our classes before and just want to do something different to condition your body.”

The new class runs Tuesdays from 7pm to 8pm and costs £10 for non-members. For more information or to email primaledenuk@gmail.com to book your space.