Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new clothing brand is coming to Huddersfield.

Pep&Co has teamed up with Poundland to become a ‘shop-in-shop’ in the Victoria Lane branch in Huddersfield town centre.

Women’s, men’s and children’s clothing by Pep&Co will be available from Friday.

Pep&Co’s managing director Adrian Mountford said: “We might be a new brand, but we’re one that customers love once they find us.

“By bringing Pep&Co to Poundland in Huddersfield, we’re giving people access to the brand much more rapidly than we could on our own.

“The combination of Pep&Co’s design and style credentials, with pricing that’s amazing, will help create a brand new option that helps mums on a budget.”

The Halifax branch of Poundland will also be stocking Pep&Co, with the clothing retailer advertising a job for the store online.

Prices for clothing start at £1 and 95% of what it sells costs under £10.

The brand is opening 50 ‘shop-in-shops’ in Poundland stores across the UK in 100 days.

It echoes its launch onto Britain’s high streets in the summer of 2015 when it opened 50 standalone stores in just 50 days.

Poundland in Huddersfield won’t reduce its stock – the store has been reconfigured to offer extra space for Pep&Co.