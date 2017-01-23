Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holidaymakers can see in 2018 in the Big Apple with direct trips to New York from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks are offering seven trips from the Yorkshire airport to the city that never sleeps from October into the festive season.

All city breaks are for four nights, with dates including October half term, Thanksgiving, Black Friday and New Year’s Eve.

The holidays include a range of 3-5 star New York hotels, including Yotel New York at Times Square, Wellington Hotel, Hilton Times Square, Sofitel New York and Loews Regency.

Departure dates for the winter New York trips are as follows:

New Year’s Eve: 29 December

Thanksgiving and Black Friday: November 20

October half term: October 22

Trips also depart on November 10 and 16 and December 1 and 7.

Jet2 chief executive officer Steve Heapy said the trips had sold out in 2016.

He said: “It’s clear how much our Yorkshire customers love our New York breaks, so we’re delighted to announce these trips for Winter 17, giving customers more chance than ever to grab their own slice of the Big Apple.

“With Thanksgiving, Half Term and New Year in New York covered, this New York programme offers something very special for everyone!”

Jet2CityBreaks packages start from £699 per person, and can be secured with a £60 per person deposit.

Flights to New York with Jet2 starts from $379 per person including taxes.

For more information or to book, visit jet2.com or jet2citybreaks.com.