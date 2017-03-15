Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you want to make the most of the legendary Next sales you need to be quick.

But but we’ve found a way to jump the queue for this Saturday’s bargain event.

Next, which has three Huddersfield shops, is offering 50% off its clothes and homeware of you book a VIP slot now, according to deals website Playpennies.

But the online stampede to book shopping slots from as early as Thursday means many of the best items will be gone when in-store sale begins.

Book a VIP slot and you’ll have first dibs on the full range of sale items at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Leeds Road Retail Park and Great Northern Retail Park.

Here’s how to get a VIP slot

To be selected for an invitation you must:

1) have a Next credit account with at least £250 credit available;

2) have placed and kept an order from the Next Directory this season;

3) have an up to date email address and be registered to receive sale and promotional emails (You can amend or update your e-mail address when you sign into your account online);

4) have returned less than two-thirds of the items you’ve ordered.

For more information on the stores selection criteria visit: http://help.next.co.uk/Section.aspx?ItemId=25155 .

How does the VIP slot work?

The voucher and deal experts say the first slot is on Thursday March 16 at 5pm, and this is the one you want.

You’ll find that sale stock takes a hammering after the first slot. Finding what you want will be a lot more difficult.

The sale starts on Saturday March 18.

What else do I need to know?

As soon as information is disclosed when a sale is rumoured to start or VIP slots are being released, you can see if you are eligible for that slot.

DON’T wait for your invite from Next via email or text.

By the time you get it, those illusive first slots will be all gone.

Check at 9am, three to four days before the sale is due to start, by logging in onto the Next website .

If you get in, you’ll be allowed to pick your slot. Pick the earliest slot available.

Not being offered a slot?

To double-check, try logging in every half hour.

For any more information on the sales, visit the retailer’s website (www.next.co.uk/sale) and create an account to get the latest information.