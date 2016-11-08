The video will start in 8 Cancel

Stargazers are preparing for what could be the most impressive supermoon in seven decades.

During the event, the moon will be the closest to Earth it’s been since January 1948 and it will appear 14% bigger and 30% brighter than an average full moon.

It will be the closest the moon will get to the Earth until November 25, 2034.

The closest full moon of the whole of this century will take place on December 6, 2052. Put it in your diary!

When is the next supermoon?

Monday, November 14, 2016. It is expected to reach the peak of its phase at 13.52 GMT, which means that in Britain we have a good chance of seeing the supermoon later that evening.

The moon will appear largest when it begins to rise at around 4.45pm in Britain as it will be closer to the horizon.

How can I see it?

Make sure you go somewhere dark, away from light sources such as street lights. So long as there are no clouds, there will be some great chances to take photos.

A spokesman for NASA said: “The full moon of November 14 is not only the closest full moon of 2016, but also the closest full moon to date in the 21st century.

“The full moon won’t come this close to Earth again until 25 November 2034.”