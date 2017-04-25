Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Claims that King Arthur’s Camelot may have been located on moorland near Outlane has been given the cinematic seal of approval.

Guy Ritchie’s new version of the saga King Arthur: Legend of the Sword will receive a regional premiere in Huddersfield on May 16, and Examiner readers can apply for tickets.

The new film stars Charlie Hunnam as Arthur with Jude Law as his uncle, Vortigern, who seizes the crown when Uther Pendragon, Arthur’s father, is murdered. The Warner Bros movie is being advertised as “an iconoclastic take on the classic Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur’s journey from the streets to the throne.”

King Arthur's Camelot could have been in Huddersfield says new book

The screening, at the Odeon in Huddersfield, has been scheduled after Warner Bros chiefs spotted a series of stories in the Examiner last year. A spokesman said: “King Arthur is still rooted (and much debated) in landscapes and locations around the UK including Huddersfield, where his legendary castle of Camelot is said to have been located.”

Last year Emeritus Professor Peter Field, a leading academic in Arthurian literature, located the Once and Future King’s base on a parcel of land close to the M62 motorway adding that the old village of Slack was once known as Camulodunum.

Those claims were rejected by Huddersfield and District Archaeological Society, which said excavations at Slack showed evidence of Roman occupation but nothing later.

A report by the HDAS said: “What physical evidence there is lies just beneath the surface of top soil. Nothing sits above it.”

That prompted a vigorous response from Prof Field, an Arthurian specialist who taught at Bangor University for 40 years. He said: “When I say ‘Camelot’, I don’t mean something off a film set, with a castle or a city or both, with battlements and moats and drawbridges. I just mean a real place called Camelot that was associated with a probably real war-leader called Arthur. What might have been there comes later, and I very much hope the archaeologists will try to work it out.”

Author Simon Keegan first started the debate about Camelot at Outlane in his 2016 book Pennine Dragon: The Real King Arthur of the North.

According to his research the old village of Slack, which was home to the structure where Outlane Golf Club and its car park now stand, used to be called Camulod in Roman times.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (12A) is described as “an epic fantasy action adventure”. It is released on Friday, May 19. To apply for tickets visit www.showfilmfirst.com