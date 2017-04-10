Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Google Maps isn’t just useful – it can be a laugh too.

You can virtually tour places you can only dream of visiting or cruise less than salubrious neighbourhoods you’d be too scared to go to.

Users can also use the roads as a matrix for Pacman. Or you can amuse yourself by looking up places with rude sounding names.

Another of Google Maps best loved features was that you could edit the maps yourself, improving them with local knowledge.

Not anymore.

Because the edit function was open to all users, it meant that it got abused meaning, The Mirror reports (http://www.mirror.co.uk/tech/google-maps-removing-one-most-10189143) .

All suggestions had to be moderated and given the sheer volume of suggestions, the task of moderating each one was enormous, and proved to be too large.

Google released a statement explaining their decision: “Since 2008, the Google Map Make community has edited and moderated millions of features to improve the Google Maps experience.

“To make it easier for all Google Maps users to contribute changes to the map, we’ve started to graduate functionality from Map Maker to Google Maps on both desktop and mobile.

“We’ll continue to add new editing features within Google Maps on an ongoing basis.

“To keep contributing your local knowledge to Google Maps and engage with a passionate community of like-minded individuals, we invite you to join the Local Guides program.”