A Huddersfield butcher’s shop closes on Saturday after almost 80 years serving its customers.

Mark Lockwood, who runs H Mitchell Butchers in Station Street, said he would be looking for a new job on Monday after failing to reach agreement with landlord Kirklees Council over the cost of repairs needed to the building and future rental terms.

Said Mark: “Unfortunately, we need to be out by next Tuesday (Jan 31) so the only common sense thing is to close at the end of our busiest day. We cannot afford to move to another site and set up again. Even if we could stay, the building needs repairs such a new floor joists and the council would only offer me a one-year rolling lease.”

Mark, who works with partner Alison Pope and apprentice Aaron Jarvis, said moving would mean “starting from scratch” and spending £80,000 to £100,000 on new refrigeration units and a further £10,000 to £15,000 for flooring.

Mitchell’s is the oldest butcher’s shop in Huddersfield town centre and one of its longest-established businesses of any kind. Mark’s father David ran it for more than 50 years and the shop would have notched up 80 years of trading this October. It continued to trade in the face of changing shopping habits and competition from supermarkets.

“We have bucked the trend for a long time,” said Mark. “We have stuck to our guns, only buying the best quality meat for our loyal customers.”