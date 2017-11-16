Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comedian Peter Kay has announced his first live tour in eight years - and he's playing eight shows nearby.

The star of Phoenix Nights and Car Share will be playing four dates at Manchester Arena, two dates at Leeds Arena and two at Sheffield Arena.

Tickets, available from Ticketmaster, go on sale on Sunday at 10am.

His 2010 tour entered the Guinness Book of Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, with over 1.2 million people watching his performances - so expect tickets to sell out fast.

Peter, who also starred in That Peter Kay Thing and Max and Paddy's Road To Nowhere, said: "I really miss it.

"I knew how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.

"As terrifying as it is, when it works there’s nothing more fun and exciting.

"Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96.

"I can’t wait to get back up on stage."

The tour begins in Birmingham on April 21, 2018 and finishes in Liverpool on March 19, 2019.

The dates

21 April 2018 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

22 April 2018 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

14 May 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

15 May 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

4 June 2018 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

5 June 2018 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

6 June 2018 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

9 June 2018 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

13 September 2018 – The O2, London

14 September 2018 – The O2, London



15 September 2018 – The O2, London

20 September 2018 – The O2, London

2 October 2018 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

3 October 2018 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

13 January 2019 – SSE Arena, Belfast

14 January 2019 – SSE Arena, Belfast

23 January 2019 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

24 January 2019 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

1 February 2019 – 3Arena, Dublin

2 February 2019 – 3Arena, Dublin

11 February 2019 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

12 February 2019 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

4 March 2019 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

5 March 2019 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

18 March 2019 – Echo Arena, Liverpool

19 March 2019 – Echo Arena, Liverpool