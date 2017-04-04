Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Car Share, the hit BBC comedy starring Peter Kay, is set for a return to our screens next week.

The sitcom, also starring Sian Gibson, is back with a four-episode run starting on BBC1 at April 11 (9pm).

The show, which follows a unlikely friendship between supermarket manager John Redmond (Kaye) and promotions assistant Kayleigh Kitson (Gibson) on their journeys to work, will screen every Tuesday.

But if you can’t wait the whole series will be available on BBC iPlayer once the first episode has premiered, the Manchester Evening News reports (http://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/tv/car-share-second-series-back-12842770) .

After being forced to commute together in a supermarket car share scheme in the first series, John and Kayleigh now find themselves reluctantly having to make the daily commute to work separately.

In episode one, after moving in with her sister, Kayleigh is travelling on her own to work. But will she call up her old car share buddy John?

The second episode will see John and Kayleigh full of high spirits as they head off on their annual works do, in the third episode Kayleigh fancies a day off work and in the final episode John enlists the help of his grandma to reluctantly wait in for a parcel delivery.

The first series, set in Manchester and Bolton, won the Best Comedy Show award at 2016 National Television Awards.