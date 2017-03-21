Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Richard Herring has performed a dozen one-man shows — and now he's bringing the best bits to audiences around the country.

The stand-up comic has crammed highlights from his 12 comic sets into one 90-minute hit parade for his new tour The Best.

The 49-year-old is known for his Leicester Square Theatre Podcast, which has featured big names including Simon Pegg, Stephen Fry and Russell Brand.

Herring is also an Edinburgh Fringe regular and writes a column for the Metro.

His latest show covers everything from the destruction of the genealogy of Christ to him proving that racists are less racist than liberals. Has your favourite Herring routine made the cut?

The Best promises to be a great introduction to the cult comedian for newcomers and a greatest hits set for loyal fans.

Richard Herring is at the City Varieties, Leeds , on Friday April 14 (Good Friday) at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £16.60 (Boxes for two £39.20).

To book, visit the City Varieties website or call 0113 243 0808. Tickets are also available via Ticketmaster .