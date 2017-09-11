Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We're only in the second week of September and autumn is already in full swing - say hello to cooler weather and darker nights.

But thanks to Primark you can keep the cold out on a budget with its autumn/winter collection.

The vinyl trend is popping up all over the high street and the retailer's stylish black trench coat definitely fits the bill.

Plus its reasonable £35 price tag will appeal to savvy shoppers.

If you're thinking about investing in a pair of Doc Martins, but the cost is putting you off, Primark's £14 floral pair are the perfect choice.

The lace-up, chunky boots have colourful flowers and butterflies all over them - as well as a zip up fastening so they're easier to put on.

What's even better is that they are £76 cheaper than Doc Marten's Black Victorian Flowers boots which retail at £90.

Pair them with skinny black jeans and a slouchy T-shirt or a chunky knit jumper for a stylish off-duty look.

This season Primark has gone for a luxe look and it is all about the detailing, with embroidered jeans, leather coats and mock crocodile bags taking centre stage.

Stand out pieces include a stunning mock crocodile red leather bag, a shaggy dusky pink jacket and a pair of bright pink pointed boots.

The collection is also bursting with bright colours, metallics, pleather, and stacked gold rings.

It includes some gorgeous pieces that you can also mix and match come December's party season.

A spokesperson from Primark said: “This season at Primark we celebrate individuality, inclusivity and timeless fun.

“From bold colour clashing to a riot of print and texture, this season is about confidence; everything goes so wear what you want when you want, the rules are yours to be played with."